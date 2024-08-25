Victor Osimhen may eventually not join Chelsea even if he leaves Napoli this summer

The Nigerian has been in the rumour mill for a departure since the end of last season

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have withdrawn from the race over the financial cost

Victor Osimhen may eventually not move to Stamford Bridge even if he leaves Napoli this summer after the latest reports reveal Chelsea’s stance on the transfer.

Chelsea are the only European club left active in negotiations with Napoli over a move for the Super Eagles striker, exploring various options to reach an agreement.

Victor Osimhen training with Napoli amid uncertain future in Italy. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Their offer of a loan move with an option to buy was immediately rebuffed by the Italian club and player, who is not open to any deal without a mandatory clause.

Osimhen unlikely to join Chelsea

The negotiations between Chelsea and Napoli over the Nigerian have been quiet recently, with some sources close to the deal suggesting it is unlikely to happen.

According to Sun Sports, the forward's wage demands of £500,000 per week, which will make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League, are putting Chelsea, which has a strict wage structure, off.

The report that Osimhen demanded such a fee is outrageous and wide off the mark, as the only news to filter out since the start of the negotiation has been that he will not reduce his salary.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both clubs are currently not discussing any deal for the striker but are leaving it to the window's final days.

The Blues have reportedly drawn up a list of potential targets in case they fail to land the forward, including Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Juventus’ Federico Chiesa.

The additions are necessary as much as Enzo Maresca is trying to trim down a bloated squad, with Trevoh Chalobah, Raheem Sterling, and Ben Chilwell all frozen out.

Nigerian players hopeful of moves

Legit.ng reported on four Nigerian players who could change clubs before the summer transfer window closes on the August deadline, including Ademola Lookman.

Victor Osimhen, reigning African Footballer of the Year and the most sought-after forward in the world, still hopes to leave Napoli, with Chelsea as the likely destination.

