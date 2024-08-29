Media personality Frank Edoho has advised Victor Osimhen about his football career amid interest from Chelsea and Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli

Frank Edoho, a Chelsea fan, gave reason Osimhen should opt for Saudi Arabia rather than a move to Stamford Bridge

The media personality's tweet has stirred reactions as Nigerian football lovers continue to share their take on Al Ahli's N53 billion offer to Osimhen

With a few days left before the summer transfer window, Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has been in the news over his future away from Serie A side Napoli, as Nigerians, including media personality Frank Edoho, advise him.

So far, Osimhen has attracted interest from Premier League club Chelsea and Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.

Frank Edoho sent a message to Osimhen over the footballer's future. Credit: @victorosimhen @frankedoho @chelseafc

Source: Instagram

While the footballer is yet to decide, the report of Al Ahli's offer, which includes a staggering €30 million (approx. N53 billion) annual salary over four years for Osimhen, has caused an uproar on the Nigerian social media space.

Frank Edoho advises Osimhen

The media personality, a Chelsea fan, acknowledged that while he would love to see Osimhen at Stamford Bridge, he would prefer that the Napoli star sign a deal with Al Ahli.

According to Edoho, Osimhen may not get such a mouth-watering offer if he moves to Chelsa and struggles to score goals.

"As a Chelsea fan, of course I would want to see @victorosimhen9 at Chelsea but as a Nigerian, I'd say,"Victor, are you nuts? Take the damed money and go to Saudi". If he comes to Chelsea or PSG, and he doesn't hit those numbers anymore, he'll start getting offers from Bournemouth next season," Edoho wrote.

See his tweet below:

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that former Nigerian striker Brown Ideye advised Osimhen on his future.

Netizens react to Frank Edoho's advice to Osimhen

See some of the comments below:

badmanmilly:

"The only thing that would stop him is injury, victor has massive talent and he should remain in Europe for another 5-6 years. He can go to Saudi when he is 30 years plus."

JosephOnuorah

"I also like the big money - the problem is the road to Saudi only leads to retirement That’s not the ideal path for a 25 year old reigning king of football in Africa and 8th best player in the world."

Joshua_Ubeku

"Saudi Arabia is the best option. Money first."

Engr_Ashile:

"He will still get offer from Saudi."

jossy_sneh:

"@victorosimhen9 leave legacy for messi and Ronaldo. Secure the bag Make you no come dey open podcast like mikel when you retire."

Man advises Osimhen to learn from Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man criticised Osimhen. He asked why the footballer didn't learn from his colleagues Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and singer Burna Boy, who launched a football academy in the country.

The man also queried if Osimhen was chasing clout with his actions while asking a question about his sexuality over his alleged gift to Bobrisky.

"I support this guyy true true Oshimen no try at all," a netizen said.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng