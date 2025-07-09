John Mikel Obi has blasted Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after his recent blunder at the ongoing 2025 FIFA World Cup

The Blues defeated Fluminense 2-0 in their semifinal clash played at the MetLife Stadium on Wednesday morning

New signing Joao Pedro scored a brace in his first start for Chelsea after completing his signing 8 days ago

Chelsea have qualified for the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, taking place in the United States of America.

The Premier League side outclassed South American side Fluminense by 2 goals to nothing in the semifinal played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

New signing Joao Pedro, who was on holiday in Brazil, scored a brace for Chelsea against his boyhood club.

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 against Fluminense in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

The Brazilian forward gave the Blues a deserved lead in the 18th minute through a curled shot from the left side of the box, according to Al Jazeera.

A few minutes later, Fluminense were handed a penalty after defender Trevoh Chalobah's arm hit the ball in the area, but the decision was overturned following an intervention from Video Assistant Referee.

The Brazilian team had the opportunity to equalise after an error from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as Marc Cucurella cleared out Hercules shot off the line in the 27th minute.

In the 54th minute, Pedro completed a brace in his first appearance following an assist from Enzo Fernandez, who picked the ball from Cole Palmer, who dribbled three players in the build-up, per BBC.

Chelsea have earned £88.4m for reaching the final while awaiting their opponent, between Real Madrid and PSG.

Hercules of Fluminense competes for the ball with Robert Sanchez of Chelsea during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in New Jersey. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

What did Mikel Obi say?

Chelsea legend has delivered a sharp critique of the Blues' goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, despite their victory over Fluminense.

Mikel Obi, who was on commentary duty during the game for DAZN, questioned the shot-stopper’s decision-making, pointing out an error that could have cost his team.

According to Football Insider, the UEFA Champions League winner said the Spanish goalkeeper frustrated Chelsea fans present at the stadium with his shabby performance.

He admitted the brilliance of Cucurella in preventing the team from conceding a goal from the goalkeeper's blunder. He said:

“Ah yeah it did frustrate me, I’m sure all the Chelsea fans here in the stadium and at home as well watching would be thinking ‘Sanchez, what are you doing?! Come out! It’s your ball! Come and catch it!’

“But he didn’t. But of course Cucurella, great anticipation didn’t stop, and a great clearance.”

Despite the performance of Sanchez in the 2024/25 EPL campaign, coach Enzo Marcesa stuck with him throughout the Club World Cup campaign.

