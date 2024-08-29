Victor Osimhen is set to decide his future amid interest from some clubs in England and Saudi Arabia

Former Nigerian international Brown Ideye has urged the wantaway Napoli striker to prioritise his welfare first

While English club Chelsea are offering a substantial amount for the star, Al Ahli are prepared to even double the wage amount

Former Nigerian international Brown Ideye has disclosed what his wife did after seeing huge figures in the offer he received from a Chinese club.

Ideye made the comments in the wake of Victor Osimhen's transfer debacle involving English club Chelsea and Saudi outfit Al Ahli.

Chelsea are prepared to offer the Nigerian striker a contract of over £180,000 per week, similar to what he currently earns at Napoli.

Brown Ideye has urged Victor Osimhen to prioritize his welfare first amid his transfer debacle. Photo: Nicolò Campo.

Source: Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, the Blues are in talks to sign the Nigerian international for a fee of around £60million.

Napoli were holding out for his £111m release clause, but have since dropped their demands.

Saudi side Al-Ahli are willing to pay Osimhen a staggering £400,000 per week or even more, but the player seems not interested in leaving Europe.

There are mixed reactions over Osimhen's potential move especially as the summer transfer window approaches its final 48 hours.

However, Ideye who was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, urged Osimhen to go for the bag.

During his time with the Greek club Olympics, the Nigerian forward received a staggering offer from Chinese club Tianjin Teda in 2017, where he spent two seasons.

Ideye wrote:

"I had no plans to go to China, Olympiacos received an offer from TEDA which they can’t refuse, my agent negotiated with TEDA about my salary and bonuses.

"When i saw the long numbers and told my wife na she pack my luggage for me to leave the next day LOL.

"You can’t feed your family with trophy, we all play football because that’s the only way out of the hood.

"We want to have all the good things in life and take care of our family."

Source: Legit.ng