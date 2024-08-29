Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen has continued to face criticism over his alleged money donation to Bobrisky

A trending video showed a Nigerian man blasting the Napoli star as asked why he didn't learn from the likes of Mohammed Salah, Mane and Burna Boy, who invested in their countries

The viral video has once again stirred reactions as several Nigerian netizens support the man's criticisms against the footballer

The criticism Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has faced over his alleged substantial financial donation to crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, appears not to be ending anytime soon.

Recall that Bobrisky, after his release from police detention, named Osimhen among the male celebrities who donated N30.6 million to him. The crossdresser mentioned that Osimhen gifted him N3 million.

Man queried why Osimhen chose not to invest in the country after he allegedly gave Bobrisky N3m. Credit: @burnaboygram @victorosimhen9 @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Man tells Osimhen to learn from Burna Boy

In the viral video, the man asked why the footballer didn't learn from his colleagues Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and singer Burna Boy, who recently launched a football academy in the country.

The angry man also queried if Osimhen was chasing clout with his action while asking a question about his sexuality over his alleged gift to Bobrisky.

"U dye hair like wetin I nor no be like chicken portion," the man said as he slammed Osimhen. "U don give the coach wey train you N3m? he asked.

Watch video as man drags Osimhen over alleged donation to Bobrisky

Netizens react as man drags Osimhen

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

30bg166:

"I support this guyy true true Oshimen no try at all."

boboyedbb:

"Burna boy wey no be footballer sef don get football academy for Nigeria."

livinglarge__80:

"But some mumu go talk say shey na him money."

aznationsings:

"I love Osimhen but this!? nahhhh. Don't know his reason tho."

_innocentuzoigwe:

"But he’s not capping."

michaellorenzo155:

"e say abi you they gaybriel."

_tony.pa:

"no be your money but Osimhen no try."

Don Jazzy dragged over donation to Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy was also heavily criticised over his alleged donation to Bobrisky.

A post by the Mavin boss triggered reactions from enraged fans who felt betrayed.

Some said they had lost respect for Don Jazzy, while others threatened to unfollow the music producer while making bold claims about him.

Source: Legit.ng