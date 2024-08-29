Victor Osimhen remains the subject of the summer transfer window as he remains desperate to leave Napoli

English club Chelsea and Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli remain in the race to sign the Nigerian international

While the Blues have tabled a decent offer for the striker, Al Ahli seem prepared to 'break the bank' to land his signature

With barely 48 hours before the close of the summer transfer window, two clubs remain in the race to sign wantaway Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Saudi club Al Ahli are prepared to 'break the bank' to complete the signing of the Nigerian international this summer.

Osimhen has tendered his transfer request at Napoli, opening up opportunities for several clubs to bid.

Victor Osimhen has received lucrative offers from Chelsea and Al Ahli. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old extended his contract with the Italian club in December 2023, as a release clause of £110million was etched in the deal.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, PSG and clubs from Saudi Arabia have all been linked with the 25-year-old.

The huge release clause seems to be putting off suitors, as many of the teams have since withdrawn their interest in the Nigerian, leaving Chelsea and Al Ah Ahli to compete head-to-head.

What is Chelsea offering Osimhen?

The English Premier League club Chelsea are ready to offer €70million to Napoli and similar terms to those he earns on his current Napoli deal.

That would be around €10million per season in wages as he currently earns €180,000 at the Italian club.

Football365 reports that Chelsea are set to reach an agreement with Victor Osimhen over contract terms as they have reportedly a ‘permanent bid’.

What is Al Ahli offering Osimhen?

Reports emerged that Al Ahli have offered a mammoth deal for the the Nigerian striker and will pay him €30 million per year for four years.

If Osimhen accepts the offer, the two clubs will try to agree on the figures.

Eye Football reports via Cyber Reporters that Al Ahli have made a formal bid of £62 million to Napoli, and they are willing to hand the striker a salary of £500,000 per week.

Is Osimhen prepared to leave Europe?

Despite offers from other parts of the world, Osimhen is said to be unwilling to leave Europe.

After leading Napoli to the Scudetto with 26 league goals during the 2022/223 season, the striker has continued to receive offers from several top clubs.

Last summer, Saudi club Al Hilal made an offer to Napoli for the striker worth €140m (£120.3m), with wages in the region of £1m per week.

The proposed deal fell apart after the former Lille of France opted to remain in Italy before he then went on to extend his deal with Napoli.

