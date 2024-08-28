Victor Osimhen remains linked with several clubs across Europe as the summer transfer window nears its end

The marquee Nigerian forward appears certain to depart from Italian Serie A powerhouse, Napoli

An Africa Cup of Nations winner has suggested the best transfer option for the marquee Nigerian attacker

The immediate future of Victor Osimhen continues to stir conversations from different angles as the summer transfer window nears its close.

The marquee forward, who has lit up Italian Serie A since his transfer to Napoli in 2020, appears poised for an exit as the new season gradually unfolds.

Victor Osimhen during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and Juventus FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on 3 March 2024. Image: Franco Romano.

Source: Getty Images

So far, Osimhen has been excluded from Napoli's opening two league fixtures, with transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, detailing that a move to Premier League outfit Chelsea could be on the cards.

However, amid the endless twists regarding Osimhen's immediate future, an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner has offered advice on what might be the best decision for his career.

AFCON advises Victor Osimhen

In a recent social media post, 2013 AFCON winner, Brown Ideye, suggested that if he were in Osimhen's position, he would consider a temporary move to the Saudi Professional League.

"If I were him, I would go to Saudi Arabia, play there for two years, and then return to Europe. He’s still young, and some players are making such moves.

I don’t understand why his agent doesn’t allow him to take a pay cut and join his dream club, Chelsea. I believe there’s more to the situation than what we read online."

Osimhen's future continues to be a topic of intrigue. Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, has reported that French Ligue 1 powerhouse, Paris Saint-Germain, are exploring options to secure the forward’s transfer in the final days of the window.

While the outcome of Osimhen's situation remains uncertain, it is clear that his future is a significant issue worth closely following.

European club makes fresh bid for Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Chelsea have re-entered the transfer race for Osimhen.

The Premier League club has long been linked with the Nigerian, and it appears that a swoop in the final days of the window could be on the horizon.

Source: Legit.ng