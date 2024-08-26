Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 contestants became another trending topic online after they showed off their rehearsal moment

The viral video showed the elegant models practising their catwalks as they engaged in a social media challenge

The footage had the girls strut for the camera while displaying their various attitudes, which got many talking

As excitement builds for the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty pageant, videos of the contestants' rehearsals have been making waves online.

A recent clip showcased the contestants perfecting their runway strut as they prepared for the big event.

Video of Miss Universe contestants strutting on the runway went viral. Credit: @chichic_venessa

Source: Instagram

The footage captured an array of their training process while they had fun in front of the camera.

The elegant contestants participated in challenges that tested their catwalk skills and allowed them to showcase their unique attitudes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng earlier reported that hours after Chidimma Adetshina bowed out of Miss South Africa 2024, Miss Universe Nigeria sent a message to her.

Miss Universe Nigeria, in a social media post, reacted to the backlash Chidimma had faced from South Africans as they extended an invite to her. Social media users have widely applauded the Nigerian beauty pageant's action as they encouraged Chidimma to return to the country, which she did.

See the video below:

Miss Universe constants trend

A couple of netizens queried the attitude displayed in the viral videos as they found reasons to lash out at them.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

filo_mualusi:

"Is giving Miss high school vibes 🤷 Chichi and the ladies deserves better ...and who did Chichi hair like that ..why is her frontal so forward ..no guys noooo...what the hell is going on here."

chef.muff':

"Ufa’s attitude is giving I’m tired una don too stress me; but you see miss anambra, miss Taraba and Miss rivers…. Now those girls are representatives."

watermelonshuga._:

"90% of these "models" way qualify for this contest na by Connection and Bribery because what is this??"

jesusbaebie:

"South Africans should not see this I beg."

vacebyabi:

"I think they are just playing."

amyok_1:

"If no be say South Africans dey read this post I for talk wetin dey my mind."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Which kind mgbeke challenge be this."

olori_izy:

"It's good to see Miss Kwara! Changing the narrative. Very good. Cos we are all beautiful slim or plus size."

Chidimma Adetshina returns to Nigeria

Videos showing the moment Chidimma Adetshina arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, from Cape Town have emerged online.

In one of her interviews at Lagos airport, the former Miss SA finalist revealed the last time she was in Nigeria and also shared what she intends to do while in the country.

Chidimma Adetshina's arrival and what some Nigerian netizens have tagged as special treatment given to her has caused a debate online.

Source: Legit.ng