Some Nollywood actors have taken a drastic step on some bloggers who are fond of wishing evil and death on them

In the recording, the actors wore herbalist regalia and had one of them has a horn in her hand as they made incantations

They rain curses and said that all some bloggers wish them will come to pass over the people saying negatives things about them

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ganiu Nafiu, professionally known as Baba Alapini, and some other actresses have shown their grievance with the way some bloggers wish them death.

In the recoding sighted online, the actor, who supported Toyin Abraham, wore a white shot and T-shirt with flannel he uses to act as a herbalist in movies. The other actresses wore herbalist regalia.

They took turn to rain curses on the people, who wish them death and write negative things about them.

According to the actor, who competed with Lalude, some bloggers were fond of writing rest in peace on their pictures despite the fact that they are still alive, well and kicking.

Actors curse in shrine

The video showed that the actors were at a shrine as they ranted and rained curses on naysayers.

One of them had a calabash in her hands, while another had a big horn used for incantations in movies as she rained more curses on bloggers.

Below is the video:

Dayo Amusa curses Jigan Babaoja

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress and Jigan’s war of words had continued to trend on social media.

In a new leaked audio chat, Jigan was heard giving Dayo Amusa career advice after she rained several curses on him.

The heated exchange between the two Nollywood stars left many Nigerians dropping their hot takes on the situation.

