Controversial actor and social commentator Uche Maduagwu has sparked reactions online with his comments about Adanma Luke's apology

In the viral clip shared online by Uche Maduagwu, he slammed Adanma Luke, noting that her apology doesn't hold water and it was coming a tad too late

Recall that Legit.ng reported Adanma Luke's video begging Nigerians to forgive her while wishing it wasn't on her set that Junior Pope died

Nollywood actor and social media commentator Uche Maduagwu recently shared a video about Adanma Luke and her apology video on his page.

Maduagwu slammed Adanma Luke for apologising about Junior Pope's death nearly five months after his passing.

Nollywood actot Uche Maduagwu blasts Adanma Luke after she dropped a video apologising for Junior Pope's death. Photo credit: @jnrpope/@uchemaduagwu/@adanmaluke

The social media personality slammed Adanma Luke, noting that sorry won't help pay for the school fees of Junior Pope's sons.

He also queried how much Adanma Luke has given to Junior Pope's family after his painful demise.

Uche Maduagwu talks about social media apologies

The controversial personality noted that Adanma Luke's apology on social media doesn't hold water, and it was nothing but self-serving in a bid to drive public pity and sympathy.

Maduagwu indicated that what happened and took Junior Pope's life wouldn't be let slide if it was in the UK or America without first having its day in court.

Watch Uche Maduagwu's video below:

Reactions trail Uche Maduagwu's reply to Adanma Luke

Here are some of the comments that trailed the Maduagwu's video:

@shinlolly_faith:

"This lady self need to stay away from social media for some time na...."

@mma_julieogbu:

"Is like Adamma Luke swore that she will not allow JP to rest in peace and his family and loved ones heal completely. Why is she bringing up this issue again or is the spirits chasing her around."

@bockarie.esther:

"Allow this woman to rest, she is not the owner of life pls let her be."

@sidonie375:

"She will be in her house with her family and friends enjoying my JP family will be there fatherless and she is here making fake cry and fake video am sorry for nothing."

@chiomadeborahigwe:

"I don't feel any pity for her because she brought this upon herself by not providing life jacket for them .she should deal with it."

@jenetayem:

"Please go and rest, you people like to see others going through pain, bad roads in Nigeria have been claiming millions of lives every year, I have never see you come out to call out government, you own day go came."

@07blessing:

"For once you make sense."

@afater.mercy:

"Let her keep pretending, and look for who will pity her."

@seun_yetty123:

"Pls leave her let her breath she’s just a victim of circumstance it could also be anybody."

AGN lifts ban on Adanma Luke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that massive reactions followed news that the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, lifted the suspension on the film producer.

According to recent reports, Adanma is now free to produce movies again after months of suspension.

The guild also banned films involving riverine areas and boat riding to ensure the safety of actors and crew members by preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Source: Legit.ng