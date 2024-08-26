The Big Brother Naija house is not exactly conducive for contestants Shaun and Wanni right now, as they are currently not seeing eye to eye

The duo had a heated argument after their last Saturday night party and have not been able to resolve things

While speaking to her sister, Handi and Chizoba, last night, she insisted she was done with him and called him a child

One of the sets of twins in the Big Brother Naija house, Wanni and Handi, seem to be dealing with quite a lot as we write, following the latter's issues with her love interest in the house, Shaun.

Things have not been smooth in the Shaun and Wanni camp since their last Saturday night party.

Wanni calls Shaun names following an altercation. Credit: @wanni_twinny, @shaunokojie

Apparently, Wanni and Handi argued, while Shaun stepped in and began to lash at Wanni rather than try to mediate the situation.

Wanni teared up and went to update, but according to her, Shaun followed her, mocked her and asked her to keep crying like she always does.

While recounting the situation to Chizoba and her twin sister, she noted that he failed to congratulate her after she escaped the eviction. Wanni also added that Shaun is not an Alpha male like he claims to be but a child, adding that she was done with him and the whole situation.

Watch video here:

Wanni's outburst sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some comments below:

@uwamgbede_dimma:

"You see this year, razz won’t win ohhh. Money must be Demure."

@vera_classic_hairs:

"Wear bra in Jesus name."

@precious_elem:

"Alpha male koo, omega male nee."

@ebuka_378:

"One week in the house you don carry yourself give a man and you expect him to treat you like 10 years relationship? Madam find your way ooo."

@deborahliman:

"I’ve watched a lot of reality shows and I know for a fact that Shaun is a gamer,he understands this competition very well,very calculated."

@thecynthiaokorie:

"Shaun no really send you normally."

@jewelry_et_accessory_hub:

"Thank God, atleast we'll rest from those irritating kisses."

