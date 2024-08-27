Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo Akpofure, has reacted to what a fan said after he shared his success story

The reality star had stated that he was a Bolt driver in Calabar before he became famous as he shared a picture with his celebrity client

A fan tried to silence him that he came from a rich background, that he was trying to deceive his fans

Reality show star, Neo Akpofure, has shown his displeasure to a critic who tried to discredit his success story.

The former housemate had posted that he was a Bolt driver before he became famous. He shared a picture of himself and MC Galaxy, whom he picked in Calabar while working as a driver.

BBNaija's Neo clashes with critic. Photo credit@neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

He noted that MC Galaxy wanted to eat bush meat and palm wine before he dropped him and his friends off at the airport.

A critic known as Gucci reacted to the post and that he was lying. According to him, he came from a rich family. He added that the reality star has never been poor.

Neo replies critic

In his response to what the critic said, Neo noted that the money was for his father and not for him.

The entertainer, who graduated from a bible school months ago also added that he wasn't talking about riches but that one can have dreams and aspiration and still achieve them irrespective of their financial situation.

He slammed the man for not comprehending what he said.

Recall that a few months ago, Neo showed off his father's palatial mansion and fans wondered why he had said that he was poor.

Below is the post:

What fans said about Neo's post

Reactions have trailed the exchange between the critic and Neo. Here are some of the comments below:

@kiddiesthrift___:

"Okay Neo, ur appreciation should goes to b big brother for making u a celeb."

@porsche_lilee22:

"Do you guys read to comprehend at all? Or you pick one sentence and elaborate on?"

@_s.a.i.n.t.__:

"Baba we nearly chop your lamba prodigal son."

@fairlady_official:

"But he didn’t lie about his grass to grace."

@juug_head:

"U no go fold keh."

@itsylvajay:

"Your papa get money you they give us story like say you suffer. It’s good you work for your money irrespective of your background but don’t come here to tell us junks as a story."

@youngayomide12:

"Make he dey whine himself."

@themotunrayo:

"Nigerians have lowkey beef for people who come from rich home."

@deyplay_ceo:

"If you no get money all your dreams na nightmare dey play."

Neo wears traditional outfit with class

Legit.ng had reported that the former housemate got his fans excited as he adorned a classy traditional outfit.

The Delta state indigene wore a blue wrapper with silver embellishments, a silver native shirt, a black cap, and a black walking stick.

He adorned the outfit for a music video photo shoot by popular singer Timi Dakolo which depicted the South-South region.

