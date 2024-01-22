A former Big Brother Naija housemate Neo Akpofure, got his fans excited as he adorned a classy traditional outfit

The Delta state indigene wore a blue wrapper with silver embellishments, a silver native shirt, a black cap, and a black walking stick

He adorned the outfit for a music video photo shoot by popular singer Timi Dakolo which depicted the South-South region

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Neo Akpofure gave his fans some fashion goals as he moved from the casual outfits that he is known for to native dresses.

Neo Akpofure looks good in traditional outfits. Image credit: @neo_akpofure/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He adorned a traditional attire peculiar to people from the South-South region, particularly Delta state, where he is from.

The outfit was for the video of singer Timi Dakolo's song "Men of the South." In the video, he was seen in a blue wrapper with silver embellishments, a silver shirt, a black cap, a black walking stick, and glasses.

Fans of the reality star made palatable comments on his Instagram page as they praised his outfit and his good looks.

See a video of Neo's outfit below:

Fans netizens react to Neo's outfit

Several people have commented on the outfit of the reality star. See some of them below:

@samitino:

"Normally Delta people get doings."

@realtor_berry:

"Men of the South."

@solomon_jackson10

"Let them continue hating and Neo keep showing love."

@laju_oj:

"Omoko dancers even joined. That’s massive 'in egungun’ voice'."

@jenvw19:

"Neo, nice outfit but next time make the wrapper reach ground well. Proudly Urhobo."

@maliya_nuhu:

"I just watched it, honestly I loved every bit of it. Keep making us proud Mobor. TNT for life."

@femi_dapson:

"Make I send this style give my tailor."

@mi_naomi1:

"Money looks good on you."

@elizabethrukkyyoutube:

"Urhobo Wadoh! Oniovo."

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"Ladies collapsed."

elvischristian_:

"Dollar king."

@julie_iki:

"Fresh prince charming of the South."

@greatmantakit:

"E too enter."

@_m.a.rlene_:

"Fine man."

Neo looks elegant in traditional outfits. Image credit: @neo_akpofure/Instagram

Neo rocks unique suit to event

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star is no stranger to looking dapper as he has succeeded in making this a part of his lifestyle.

He rocked a unique two-tone suit comprising of a grey and fuscia pink jacket and some pink pants.

In addition, he paired the look with some sleek black boots and accessorised it with round sunshades.

