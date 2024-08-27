Davido has announced his new collaboration 'Joy' with Angélique Kidjo on X, but fans seemed not pleased with it

In the post, he said that the song would drop on Friday as he also posted the cover of the anticipated music

The announcement sparked mixed reactions from fans who shared their hot takes in the comment section

Afro beat artist, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has sparked massive reactions after he made an announcement on X about his latest musical effort.

The Grammy nominee had stated that a new song, 'Joy' which was sang by Angélique Kidjo, and he featured in was set to drop.

Davido announces collaboration with Angélique Kidjo. Photo credit @davido/@angeliquekidjo

Source: Instagram

He shared the cover of the song and said that his fans should expect it to drop on Friday. According to the music star, who welcomed a set of twins last year, it was an honour to work with his senior colleague.

Davido's post spark reaction

Mixed reactions trailed the post from fans, who said that he was so desperate to win a Grammy Award.

While some others dished out advice to the Timeless crooner about his music career. Some fans on the other hand were happy that he was busy and compared him to Wizkid.

What fans said about the Davido's announcement

Reactions have trailed what Davido said about his music. Here are some of the comments below:

@Tonnaromi:

"Davido you need to start dropping reality kind of music, real life kind of music, not all these love love king of music which is no more unique in the industry. I hope you take this advise brother."

@MachalaDoctor:

"Dear Davido , I had a dream you brought home the Grammy, infact you had three nominations with one win. But what bothers me is that this is the Grammy I saw you win, I hope my dream comes true, one love."

@IamTheIroko:

"Always Working. Davido is a focused hardworking man."

@tobijubril_:

"Wetin you do Nicki minaj , young thug , Lil baby , Gunna , Chris brown is not enough Abi? You still wan add mama to the list."

@bigwizarrdd:

"Because of Grammys you don tweet this song like 5 times."

@miraculousawe:

"U keh u no go beg for Grammy keh aye e ti baje u sha won meet up 20 years u no fit see gg."

@jeffieswanky:

'Werey dey fien gumbody Grammy."

@imnisola10:

"Idolo rest e don do make Friday come first we go feast."

@MimeeDeyForYou:

"Finally, a noise cleanser is here."

@imnisola10:

"I no trust this man he fit go pay that woman for feature like that."

@TheDamiForeign:

"You don post this thing like 10times now, na you get the song?"

Chidimma Adetshina says she loves Davido's Ogechi

Legit.ng had reported that the Miss South African former contestant, who is now one of the contestants for Miss Nigeria beauty pageant, opened up about her favourite song.

During an interview with reality star, Tacha, she noted that she has a lot of Afrobeat songs on her playlist.

She named Rema, Burna Boy and Davido as some of the music act she listens to but crowned Davido's Ogechi.

