Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has sparked reactions online after his recent video, where he spoke about content creator Nons Miraj, went viral

Verydarkman reacted to the trending video of Nons Miraj gifting viral Fish Pie seller Alax Evalsam a new apartment and money

The activist hailed Nons Miraj's action and noted that he is happy such a thing is happening, unlike those who contributed money and gave it to Bobrisky

Controversial social media personality Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has sparked mixed reactions online with his recent comments about the content creator Nons Miraj.

He hailed her for staying scandal-free, noting that he had nothing on her and had not heard anything dirty about her since she became a force within the digital industry.

Media personality VDM hails Nons Miraj for giftinf Alax Evalsam a new house and money. Photo credit: @verydarkman/@nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

VDM further praised Nons Miraj for gifting the viral Fish Pie man, Alax Evalsam, a new fully furnished apartment that cost over N200k in cash.

VDM compares Nons action to Bobrisky's people

The social media personality hailed Nons Miraj's action to help Alax Evalsam, comparing it to other Nigerian celebrities who contributed money and gave it to Bobrisky.

He noted that Nons Miraj's action is much more beneficial for society than what those other celebrities did for the ex-convict Bobrisky.

VDM stated that it would be hypocritical of him not to support this type of charitable action.

Watch VDM's video hailing Nons Miraj for helping Alax Evalsam:

VDM's video hailing Nons Miraj stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral:

@dricky_:

"Una suppose sew CWO uniform for this guy."

@sassy_vtwins_:

"Who is this thing?"

@topaz_int:

"So na by your standards people go dey live now? Fish pieeeeee..."

@d_caretakers:

"Don’t we all already know that NONS has a good heart? Lol."

@patrick.igwe:

"I watch this guy on mute."

@aladiautos:

"She did well, let’s give her her flowers on this one."

@splendy_luv:

"For the second time I agree with you."

@_zarum:

"Chi Cho Cho Cho Cho.. you no dey tire???? Haaa."

@becky.dolz:

"Why I dy feel say he dy use am cover up the previous talk."

@temii_abel:

"Clean on your list, as per who u be wey u dey get naughty list?"

