Viral fish pie seller Alax Evalsam was recently spotted looking gorgeous after his meeting with Nons Miraj

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the content creator blessed Alax with N200k cash and a new apartment

However, Alax Evalsam's new look in different videos with Nons Miraj has left people talking on social media

Viral fish pie seller Alax Evalsam made it to the spotlight after his unusual advertisement style caught people's attention.

Amid reports of people celebrating Alax's hard work and dedication, content creator Chinonso Jennifer Eleanya, aka Nons Miraj, has continued to show him support and love.

Netizens comment on Alax Evalsam's new look. Credit: @alaxevalsam

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nons Miraj gifted Alax N200k cash and moved him out of the ghetto to a newly furnished apartment.

Alax Evalsam debuts new look

In a recent video shared by Nons Miraj, the content creator featured the fish pie seller as he showed off his high-pitched voice.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, some netizens quickly noticed that Alax looked dapper as he rocked expensive outfits.

He also shared another clip on his Instastory showing him counting a dollar note that appeared to have been given to him by Nons Miraj.

Watch the video of Alax Evalsam and Nons Miraj below:

What people are saying about Alax Evalsam's transformation

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

denis_laphlam:

"When preparation meets opportunity, success is inevitable."

debby_innocent_:

"Money is good mehn .. look at the guy looking fresh and cute."

kay_soft_official:

"My guy don Dey drip ooo money good oo."

meli977ssa:

"Who say money no good."

_dera_prince:

"Fish pie don dress pass me over night."

kimkaty2516:

"See as our fish pieee is looking cutesy and dapper so happy for him oya let’s go."

call_me_henry_361:

"Fish pie don first me wear Cuban."

VDM hails Nons Miraj for supporting fish pie seller

Legit.ng recently reported that VDM applauded Nons Miraj over her display of support for a trending fish pie seller.

VDM said people like Nons Miraj deserved to be celebrated.

He also threw shades at celebrities who reportedly donated money to Bobrisky.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng