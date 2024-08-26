Nigerians have dug up an old video of a cleric, Jeremiah Fufeyin Omoto, teaching his members a vital lesson

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Jeremiah was dragged ruthlessly by social media critic, VeryDarkMan, over the sale of his 'miracle products'

However, in the new video, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin was seen with two others battling with the 'devil ', which sparked outrage online

Reactions have trailed an old and dramatic video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Omoto, which Nigerians unearthed without hassle.

It will be recalled that VeryDarkMan was convinced that Prophet Jeremiah was falsely selling the power he claims God gave to him for free to his members and reported him to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

An old clip of Prophet Fufeyin surfaced online. credit: @prophetjeremiahomoto

Source: Instagram

The situation became so heated that Fufeyin angrily sued the fearless activist for N1bn, which he eventually withdrew.

In a new development, Fufeyin, who has not stopped trending over these 'miracle products,' was seen teaching members of his ministry how to fight the devil. The 'devil' struck two young men with thunder, but Prophet Fufeyin came in time to salvage the situation.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Fufeyin's old video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@creddyf:

"Is this African magic?"

@pluto_queen1:

"God punish anybody against VDM for calling out this yahoo boy called Jeremiah in the name of pastor."

@leeeymarrrrh:

"Funny how some people will believe this more especially those Facebook mothers."

@bellokreb:

"The cameraman must be really strong."

@_peaceful_baddie:

"Religion is a scam."

@suremoney005:

"No wonder all the nollywood actors like going to his church to get more storylines for their scripts."

@mr_icey02288:

"And some people still take this one seriously?"

@tksparkle:

"Ha!! VDM don dey set ring light oo. He will come and eat this man raw now."

@living_largee:

"Religion is man made and the wise are using it cash out through their gullible members."

VDM accused of contempt of court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan had been accused of contempt of court following his case with the prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Recall that the cleric had slammed VDM with a N1 billion lawsuit and a restraining order after he criticised his ‘miracle’ products.

VDM has reportedly gone against a court order after he made a new video speaking about the cleric.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng