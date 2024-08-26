Content creator Nons Miraj displayed an act of kindness that wowed her colleagues and several netizens

She visited the home of a trending fish pie seller, Alax Evalsam, which got his neighbours excited as they chanted the words he uses to market his food item

The skit maker said she was discouraged by the weather but later insisted on visiting the fish pie seller and fulfilled her plans for him

Content creator, Chinonso Jennifer Eleanya, aka Nons Miraj, got the accolades of her fans and colleagues as she shared how she transformed the life of the popular fish pie seller, Alax Evalsam.

Nons Miraj gifts fish pie seller, Alax, a new home and N200k. Image credit: @nons_miraj, @alaxevalsam

Source: Instagram

She shared a video of herself and some members of her team visiting the guy's neighbourhood. It rained on that day and she felt discouraged. However, she later decided to continue with her visit.

According to the skit maker, she was not comfortable with how louts (area boys) disturbed him. She felt she had to change his home.

When she got to his home, his family and neighbours were excited and chanted 'fish pie' which were the words that many know him for.

Nons Miraj took him to a better apartment and also gave him N200k cash which got him excited. Her fans were proud of her and they praised her for her good works.

Watch the video below:

Many applaud Nons Miraj's kind gesture

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to the skit maker's video below:

@mariod_for_fun:

"A woman with a beautiful heart."

@angelica_swit:

"Nonso o! Your pocket will never run dry. God will continue to embarrass you with His blessings, favor and grace. See me crying like a baby."

@official_saritaraw:

"Awww. I love how he’s not greedy. So humble man was just going for the little ones and Nos with the Raj was doing her thing. Bless you and everyone blessing humanity."

@manaciouspowers:

"Too emotional."

@mr.2kay:

"God can bless anybody."

