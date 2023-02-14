Popular Nigerian actresses, Ashmusy and Nons Miraj gave fans friendship goals with their latest post

Both socialites made a video compilation showing how they used to trek, and use public buses and taxis together before eventually buying Range Rovers

The heartwarming video captured their beautiful friendship from their hustling days to the present day, and fans gushed over them

Popular Nigerian skit makers, Ashmusy and Nons Miraj have now celebrated the growth of their friendship after many years of hustling together.

The social media influencers posted a video compilation showing them from when they were still struggling in the industry.

The video captured Ashmusy and Nons Miraj from the time they were young girls who used to trek the streets together before they upgraded a bit to hopping public ‘danfo’ buses and using taxis.

Fans gush over video of Ashmusy and Nons Miraj's friendship growth. Photos: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

However, their hustle proved to have paid because, in 2023, they both became proud owners of luxury Range Rover jeeps.

The heartwarming video was accompanied by Spyro’s hit song, ‘Who is Your Guy’, a track which celebrates true friendship.

Taking to the video's caption, Ashmusy explained that things were not always rosy for them and they have come a long way. She also hoped that by 2027, she and Nons Miraj would twin with private jets.

She wrote:

“Just Incase you don’t know .. we have come a long way @nons_miraj you be my gee for life!

"For the new followers.. we ve had struggle days right here on this app.. we hustled our way through.. shot over 1000 skits and atleast 20000 dance videos...we are still growing but our growth so far has been amazing ...it’s for life baby❤️

"We deserve this..2027, we twin with a private jet.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to heartwarming video of Ashmusy and Nons Miraj’s friendship growth

The video soon went viral on social media and got many fans emotional. Many of them also prayed for the continued growth of their friendship. Read some of their comments below:

unusualphyna:

“It’s been a long time coming ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

enioluwaofficial:

“Awwww! This is so cute! Congratulations to you boo’s!❤️”

diaryofakitchenlover:

“Love to see ittttt.”

chefnshopper:

“This is really beautiful. Congratulations, and Weldon.”

babarex0:

“You both worked for it …. I remember small ‍♂️. Every worker has a pay day. Everybody go collect for this street of hustle na just ( when) we never know. Na who give up fu*ck up .. . Grind like u never make am. Don’t play .. voice of kuntus helloo.”

ucheogbodo:

“Your soul sister.”

ykciv__tazidah:

“Its hard to keep female friends.. this Kai friendship don turn sisters love. As it should be… but jealous and envy no dey gree some ladies.”

theagustinaakyns:

“This is the definition of friendship. Grow together, no be the ones wey go dey beef each other.”

