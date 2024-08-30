Nigerian crossdress and self-acclaimed 'Mummy of Lagos', Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, has stirred controversy online

Bobrisky shared a post concerning his 33rd birthday, which will be a luxury one with very limited access

However, he mentioned that some blogging activities will be restricted, as some of his mighty ballers will be present

Nigerians are about to get the content of their lives as Idris Okuneye, now one of the most popular crossdressers in Nigeria, widely known as Bobrisky, will be shutting down Lagos.

The controversial public figure shared some posts online about his highly anticipated birthday bash, which will come up on AUgust 31.

Bobrisky shares his birthday menu list. Credit: @bobriksy222

Source: Instagram

Bob, who was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre, spoke about his exquisite 33rd birthday party, which will be the talk of the town.

According to his social media posts, the party menu has been released, and 18 meals have been promised.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, he noted that some party bloggers will be restricted, as some of his big spenders will attend the party.

In his words:

"Party bloggers, I'm sorry, some of you will be restricted to this party. Some of my balleers are coming through and we won't want cameras pls."

"I don’t want to expose them to some unnecessary drama online. They are my helpers no send them away for me o. My silent billionaires that are making me shine and feel proud."

See post below:

Bobrisky announces big ballers, says no to cameras at party. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Peeps react to Bobriskys post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iam_kalz:

"I support this post with 10 crate of Heineken."

@anyanwu_nkechi_:

"I wan do party, i go pack instagram influencers ki olorun ma je, Ballers i go pack ballers."

@mrchokkoo:

"Baba rest people help you, you come out the expose them."

@temmyloyah:

"Aahhhh bob your snap nko , I sha like to watch you party>'

@adahkoleofficial:

"Maybe na vdm them no wan expose."

@billingboss_01:

"E go still reach online."

IG user lashes out at VDM

Nigerian content creator Alvin of Lagos has come for VDM after he bashed those who donated to Bobrisky while in prison.

Recall that Bobrisky put out a list of women who gave him money in a bid to appreciate them publicly, but VDM quickly criticised them.

In a fresh update online, Alvin had much to say about the social media activist while comparing him to the crossdresser.

Source: Legit.ng