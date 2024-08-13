It has been raining credit alerts for actress Destiny Etiko as she marks her 35th birthday on Monday, August 12

Destiny Etiko shared screenshots of credit alerts from her colleagues, including superstar actress Funke Akindele

Recall that Omotola Jalade's son denied ordering Destiny Etiko to return his father's alleged birthday car gift

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko as she marked her birthday in style with her colleagues and friends celebrating with her.

Recall that Destiny Etiko clocked 35 on Monday, August 12 and posted adorable photos to celebrate her big day.

Destiny Etiko hails Funke Akindele. Credit: @destinyetikooffcial @funkeakindele

Aside from the birthday photos, the actress has also been receiving credit alerts from colleagues and wellwishers as she posted screenshots for all to see.

Funke Akindele, others gift Destiny Etiko money

Destiny was elated as she shared a screenshot of N1 million credit alert from Funke Akindele.

Captioning the post, Destiny wrote:

"My biggest queen Am honored MAMI God bless and replenish you love love love u."

See her post below:

Below is a screenshot of N2 million gift from a wellwisher to Destiny Etiko below:

Destiny Etiko shares N1.2 million credit alert below:

Anonymous lady gifts actress N1 million

Destiny Etiko receives N3 million as birthday gift

There were also screenshots of credit alerts below N1 million.

Fans react as Funke Akindele gifts Destiny Etiko N1 million

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

ayomie_03:

"Now haters will come and say thrash about her that she doesn't bless people.....God bless you mama@funkeakindele...and happy birthday to the goddess herself,I pray may the rest of your days be the best of it ma'am."

petualove:

"Steeze on steeze. I am happy for you. Happy birthday to you once again."

atinuke.d:

"Queen Jenifer @funkejenifaakindele you shall never know better yesterday In Jesus Name 🙏. Please bless me too, tomorrow is my birthday iya mi."

tekconaija:

"Drama mama @destinyetikoofficial this is massive oh. Wow, your birthday blessings are coming in a hug way. Make you share small out of it give me na."

official_faithcyril:

"Mama we go share that money together."

Destiny Etiko slays gorgeous corset dress

Legit.ng previously reported that Destiny is known for her curvy body that usually gets to the news aside from her acting prowess.

She got her fans talking again after she wore a revealing dress that displayed the upper parts of her body.

Her curves were not left out as they showed effortlessly and made several netizens troop to her Instagram page to praise her look.

