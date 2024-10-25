Pastor Bolaji Idowu has advised men on the kind of ladies they should marry so that they won't have a heart attack

The cleric noted that some individuals love flamboyant weddings which they cannot afford and is not necessary

He also tackled some people who are committing fornication in the guise of saving for marriage, and he advised them on what to do about it

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) has admonished men who do not date partners of the same financial size.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu preaches on the need to marry within one's financial capacity. Image credit: bolajiid

Source: Instagram

He said that men who do that will not have peace, instead, they will have a heart attack. The preacher also stated that culture has made many people desire elaborate weddings.

According to Idowu, one does not need a wedding gown to marry because T-shirts are enough. He also criticised people who fornicate with the excuse that they are preparing for marriage. Consequently, he said it was wrong and they should do the will of God instead of committing sin.

The preacher's video got mixed reactions from netizens. While some people praised him, others bashed him.

Peeps react to Bolaji Idowu's video on marriage

Check out some of the reactions to Bolaji Idowu's take on the kind of partner to marry below:

@oraclegodwayne:

"The question is; will she remain your pocket size forever? A woman that is not productive and contented will always feel she deserves better, even if u have are your best."

@arinze_onyeari:

"What do you mean “pocket size”? Never knew you were part of those people that encourage this nonsense narrative."

@harvestersng:

"Stop committing fornication in the name of saving for marriage."

@yomi.visuals:

"Dating within your means saves you from future stress, embarrassment, and unnecessary pressure. Find balance in love and life!"

Bolaji Idowu speaks against lending money

Earlier, Bolaji had admonished people to stop extending loans to friends from their savings.

According to the pastor, giving friends money in the form of loans would only spoil relationships.

He insists that many people who collect money as loans end up not paying back as agreed when the money was given.

