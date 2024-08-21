Pastor Jerry Eze, in a live video with singer Nathaniel Bassey, spoke about his wife and his ministry

The cleric also opened up on who started the now-popular NSPPD prayer conference

Pastor Jerry Eze's revelations have left people talking as several fans hailed the cleric's wife

Pastor Jerry Eze, the founder of Streams of Joy International Church, recently shared unknown details about his ministry and the significant role his wife, Eno Jerry, played in making it go global.

In a live video session with gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, Pastor Jerry, who recently concluded a prayer conference in the UK, shared the untold story behind his online ministry, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, aka NSPPD.

The cleric, who is rated the highest-earning content creator in Nigeria, revealed his wife's influence on NSPPD.

In an exchange, Pastor Jerry recalled the divine encounter where God spoke directly to him, instructing him to start an online prayer ministry.

The cleric admitted that it wasn’t just his vision that birthed the online ministry but his wife's unyielding faith and dedication as she started NSPPD during the COVID-19 era.

Watch the video as Pastor Jerry speaks about NSPPD's origin:

Netizens react to Pastor Jerry's revelation

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

Ada| Mom Content Creator:

"When God is with a man...mhe never fails."

user7255581468862:

"God bless you. you answered your call."

Yayra:

"I started praying with mummy Eno even before I joined nsppd…Thursday midnight prayers."

ReneBoB:

"Anything that is from God will surely be."

Jollie001:

"Your online prayer alters are my everything & I believe soonest will walk with my Evidence in Jesus Name!"

Blissking21:

"Yes , that's true. she started thursday midnight prayer before NSPPD came up in 2020 March i think."

Mercy Chinwo ministers at Pastor Jerry's conference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the gospel singer shared videos from her ministration at the NSPPD UK conference.

Mercy Chinwo was one of the two gospel singers who ministered at the event, which took place at Twickenham Stadium, UK.

Videos of Mercy Chinwo's live ministration were seen, and fans started talking about her voice while others couldn't help but applaud her.

