Pastor Jerry Eze of NSPPD has come through for a widow in Ondo state as he built her a house

A video of the new house being dedicated by Bishop and Reverend Mrs Felix Adejumo trended online

A clip also showed the moment the widow who got the house from Pastor Jerry Eze rolled on the ground in appreciation

Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams Joy International and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) has again extended his generosity to a widow in Ondo state.

This heartwarming gesture was captured in a video as Bishop and Reverend Mrs Felix Adejumo were seen dedicating a new house Pastor Jerry built for the widow.

The cleric, who currently tops YouTube earnings in Nigeria, also revealed that Adejumos provided the land on which the house was built.

Different views of the house were shared as a clip showed the excited widow rolling on the ground in appreciation.

Pastor Jerry, in his caption, promised to do more. He wrote in part:

"Another life touched…We were born to do this."

The cleric's gesture follows the reactions to reports that Nathaniel Bassey did not monetise the Hallelujah Challenge YouTube channel.

Reactions to Pastor Jerry Eze's gesture

Winifunds:

"God bless you PJ.

Sen_Adedotun:

"More grease to your elbow sir. More anointing to function more in the vineyard."

priestogho:

"I love this partnership. Reminds me of that scripture "Paul planted and Apollos watered, but increase is of the Lord...". God bless you sir and the Revs Adejumo."

iam_NelsonIbe:

"YouTube money na water!! E no dey finish as long as the streams flow. More streams to your page my amiable creator."

chillavent:

"You people always on about the proceeds from his YouTube page, can you see this please. God bless and continue to uphold and strengthen you sir."

Jerry Eze builds 18 houses for widows

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the cleric built 18 houses for widows across Nigeria.

The houses were spread across different regions, and the areas were well-captured.

It was an emotional moment for the widows, who could not contain their joy. They lay on the floor as they thanked God and the preacher for assisting them.

