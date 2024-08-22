Singer D'Banj has joined the many individuals who celebrated Pastor Jerry Eze on his 42nd birthday on August 22

In a video, D'Banj prayed that God's grace on the life of the preacher ill not run dry and he made other birthday wishes

The singer was excited, bowed his head, and held the hands of the pastor who was grateful that the Koko Master celebrated him

Singer Oladapo Oyebanjo, aka D'Bani, was in a celebration mood as he prayed for the founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, on his 42nd birthday.

D'Banj celebrates Pastor Jerry Eze on his 42nd birthday. Image credit: @iambangalee, @realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

Eze, also the convener of the prayer platform, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), was happy to see the Koko Master, as D'Banj is fondly called.

In his birthday wishes, D'Banj prayed that the grace upon the life of the pastor would not run dry. He also noted that he has been a blessing to many. Hence, he wished him long life and prosperity.

He held the preacher's hands and bowed his head as he prayed for him. In return, Eze prayed for D'Banj and thanked him for celebrating his birthday with him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to D'Banj's video on Jerry Eze

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on D'Banj's video below:

@iam_olarex:

"Dbanj's humility is second to none. Very free guy."

@donsek:

"This Dbanj like Godly things."

@whichlevelz:

"You guys saying why did he bow to a man...Pastor Jerry is not just a man but a man of God. Why are you guys not talking about Dbanj's humility. Trolls will always be trolls."

@daveice1234:

"Why bowing for a man like you? You only bow to God."

@krawnfit_:

"D'banj which side you dey gan sef?"

D'Banj shares story of his reality show

Legit.ng earlier reported that D'banj had opened up about his first reality show, Koko Mansion, which took place a few years ago.

He was a guest on Your View on Channels TV where he spoke about his career and his plan to mark his 20 years on stage.

The singer said he made $1m from the show, and he also praised Peruzzi for his talent as good sing writer.

