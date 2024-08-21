Reactions have trailed a trending video of Maria Okanrende and Olamide's first daughter who recently turned a new age

In the viral clip, Olamide's little angle was spotted having a fantastic time with her mum as they celebrated her birthday together with a trip to Disneyland in Paris

Maria penned a special message to her daughter Monife, saying that her presence changed things for her forever

A recent video of former Nigerian On-Air personality Maria Okanrende and her daughter Monife together on summer vacation has stirred reactions online.

Recall that Maria's daughter is the little girl she alleged to be Olamide's baby, and she had years back, but the singer refused to accept her as his child.

Reactions as Olamide's alleged daughter, Monife turns a year older. Photo credit: @olamide/@mariaokan

Clips of Maria and her daughter on a summer trip to Disneyland in Paris to celebrate Monife's 5-year-old birthday have stirred mixed emotions online.

Maria pens a special note to Monife

The journalist shared how having Monife changed her life in many ways. She also went on to describe her little and sweet personality.

Maria Okanrende also prayed for Monife. She prayed for her to continue growing in intelligence and all ramifications.

Clips of the mother and father having a fantastic time together on their visit to Paris have got people talking.

At the time this article was published, Olamide had shared a post on his page wishing Monife a happy birthday.

See Maria's post celebrating Monife's birthday:

Reactions as clips of Olamide's 1st daughter trends

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clips:

@adeyanjuayisat:

"His d look alike like is father fr me."

@lifeofswit__:

"I tot Maximilliano was the first."

@temitopeodedin:

"Really, I never knew Olamide had a girl child."

@oluwadamilare_1947:

"The face and smile self no need for DNA."

@lov_ritaa:

"From a different mom of his first son?"

@riri_currency:

"This bby don't know what God did for her."

@steady_incom_a_day_money:

"Badoo get baby girl out beside Is three sons dey play."

@femimistamusu_56:

"Has he claimed the baby? I hope he has."

@big_huncho_4pf:

"Una sha like trouble cause I no see where olamide claimed her or the mama claim say na ola get the baby…"

