Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Rhuthee has opened up about her fight with Wanni and Handi

During her media rounds, the mother-of-one was asked about the things she accused the twins of when they fought

Contrary to what the majority think, Rhuthee has insisted that most of the things she said were true

Nigerian reality TV star Ruth Akpan, also known as Rhuthee, has continued to speak 'her truth' in her media rounds.

It will be recalled that Rhuthee, from the Flourish pair, was evicted alongside her partner on Sunday during the eviction show.

Rhuthee talked about the twins during her interview. Credit: @ruth23, @handi_twinny

Source: Instagram

However, just a night before her eviction, she had a dirty shouting match with the twins, Wanni and Handi.

During the fight, Rhuthee said many things that left fans confused. Initially, it was assumed that she said them in the heat of the moment. However, during one of her interviews with Pulse, she made it known that 70% of what she said was true.

She also said she was not expecting anything less than their reaction towards her eviction that night.

In conclusion, Rhuthee insisted she had no regrets and that if she had remained in the house, it would have been a hot mess.

Watch the video below:

Rhuthee spurs reactions with comments about twins

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@lor_lahmelanin:

"Person wey her brain dey her cheek."

@flakyy255:

"So she's using all her interviews to talk about Wanni and Handi."

@isiviolet03:

"But why are you acting like a saint Ruthieee. Shey you nor carry belle at a very early age?"

@shecoudnverbme2024:

"Now you’ll watch them from home."

@yuljudy4eva:

"Wanni x Handi gave you d biggest highlight of your life."

@kenfor.0k:

"From 100% to 70% hmmm."

@sandrasukanen:

"You are still lying Ruthee classless babe."

