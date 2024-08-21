Wofai Fada has shared some lovely pictures of herself and her husband, a few months after her marriage

In the photos, she was playing football with her husband in their beach wear as she said that her inner child was still ageless

Fans of the comedian were happy about her post as they reacted massively in the comment section

Nigerian comedian Wofai Ewu, better known as Wofa Fada, has shared some lovely beach pictures with her fans a few months after her controversial wedding to her heartthrob, Taiwo Cole.

Legit.ng had reported that the comedian's in-law had washed hands off her wedding after she shared some pictures taken from the event.

Wofai Fada and husband at the beach. Photo credit @wofaifada

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the entrepreneur shared some lovely pictures she took with her man at the beach. In the caption of her post, she noted that her inner child was still ageless.

She made a picture collage to share her mood with her man at the beach.

Wofai Fada plays football with husband

In the post, Wofai Fada was seen playing football with her husband and some other guys.

She complained that her husband allowed the guys to dribble her and didn't allow her to score any goal.

Recall that Wofai Fada's family had replied her in-law after they washed hands off her marriage. They said her in-law disowned her because of her tribe.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Wofai Fada's post with husband

Reactions have trailed the post made by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

@tinaakwa84gmail.com8:

"This is the sweet love they wanted to destroy...God pass them."

@okekecynthia_:

"The cole family of Victoria island."

@amamzy_epoxy:

"Na today this love thing pain me.Mrs Cole, have mercy on us."

@nvs_properties_lands_abuja:

"Make them keep their cole of Victoria island,,she is Mrs Cole of ikoyi."

@erioluu:

"Things I love to see! choke us with love! Single people don go through a lot this year sha."

@queen_delight01:

"My sister is enjoying with her husband.

@mcgeorge2015:

"This video fine me o. Na like this my marriage go be."

@princess_oghene:

"Husband and wife way dey use ball play nain them been wan separate."

@vannahvanilla:

"The cole family of Victoria Island Greetings."

@adedoyindaramolaade:

"And she was already pregnant before marriage ooo."

Voice note of Wofai Fada in-law surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had continued to trend online amidst the letter published by her in-law's family.

The viral leaked voice call was alleged to be Wofai Fada's father-in-law sharing why he isn't in support of his son's wedding to the comedienne.

In the leaked audio, the elder statesman noted that Wofai is too old for his son to marry and that the relationship is barely eight months old.

Source: Legit.ng