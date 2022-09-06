Nigerian rapper, Olamide’s alleged baby mama, Maria Okan, has shared more details on social media about being a single mother

The former Beat 99.9fm media personality reacted to claims that the rapper had given her N2 million to terminate the pregnancy

In a new development, Maria noted that such a thing never happened and that she focused on delivering her child safely when the rumour spread

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide, is in the news over baby mama drama after the alleged mother of his child, Maria Okan, spoke up.

Taking to Twitter, the former Beat 99.9fm media personality finally reacted to rumours that broke out three years ago about Olamide giving her N2 million to terminate her pregnancy.

The single mother bashed people who have continued to rain insults and send threats to her and noted that she and her child are doing just fine.

Maria Okan denies claims of Olamide giving her money to abort their child. Photos: @mariaokan, @olamide

She then proceeded to set the record straight about receiving money for pregnancy termination and noted that such a thing never happened. She added that she also found the claims very insulting as a mother.

See her tweets below:

Maria added that when the rumours made the rounds three years ago, she decided to focus on safely birthing her child because it was a high-risk pregnancy.

In a final tweet, the single mother decided to make things clear by tweeting:

“Good morning I was never OFFERED, I never ASKED, nor did I RECEIVE money to murder a child. I heard that story for the 1st time when you all did - when I was 8 months You say I made the wrong choice to carry life, and I should’ve opted for murder? Pele. I love motherhood.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Maria Okan clears the air on receiving termination money from Olamide

Read what some internet users had to say about the media personality’s claims below:

Adebola_a.a:

"But you knew he was engaged and got a family while doing all that."

Ukaypeters:

"I fear who no fear my gender emotional blackmail at it finest."

Im_yemi_classic:

"Olamide still wont reply with ur case adjournment."

Sammy_richie_ika_:

"But she no talk say Olamide na her baby daddy nah so why all this rumors?"

Geenah124:

"What if no be Olamide pikin?"

Asandrea__stores:

"I am glad she is clearing the air but Olamide needs to be part of his daughter's life."

I discovered I'd have to raise my child alone - Olamide’s alleged baby mama speaks

Popular Nigerian media personality and rapper Olamide’s alleged baby mama, Maria Okan, caused a buzz on social media with her post.

The journalist chronicled her life as a single mother in the UK in a short video currently making the rounds online.

Taking to her Instagram page, Maria shared a video where she recounted how she relocated to the UK from Nigeria while pregnant with her first child.

According to her, she discovered halfway through the pregnancy that she will have to raise the child on her own.

