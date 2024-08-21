A video of Georgina Rodríguez, the girlfriend of former World Footballer of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo, has caught the eyes of social media users

The Argentine-Spanish media personality shared a video of a brown silk dress paired with nude mules and blond weave

Her actions in the video got so many online users talking as they shared their varying opinions on the subject

Georgina Rodríguez, the girlfriend of former World Footballer of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo, has become a trending topic online after a video of her made its way online.

The billionaire's babe shared a rare video showing off her twerking skills. The clip has attracted a lot of conversations online, as many did not see it coming.

Georgina seemed to be having fun in the video, which got online users dropping a couple of opinions about her, considering the status of her man.

Watch the video here:

It will be recalled that the love birds have been in a relationship since 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she worked as a sales assistant.

Their love story has blossomed beautifully as their social media updates keep fans yearning for their kind of love.

Georgina sure reactions online

Here is what some social media users had to say about the twerk video:

@matty__casual:

"This is rare of her to do tho."

@derry_nanakumo:

"I don't think that's Georgina, she's too classy for this."

@inumidun_:

"It's shameful."

@left0verpasta:

"I know this video is gonna p!ss Ronaldo off."

@just_mhide_:

"She takes twerking classes and post on her story sometimes."

@sheddyfargo:

"Goat in everything."

@nefertiti___000:

"Cristiano pls hold ur girl!"

@ozed_napower:

"No face no case."

Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts beautiful girlfriend

Meanwhile, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of himself alongside his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their kids.

The Juventus striker seemed to be relaxing at home ahead of their Serie A clash away at Hellas Verona scheduled for Saturday, February 26.

Ronaldo, Georgina and the kids posed with smiles from their Turin home penthouse.

