Actor Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, has shared her take on love and how important it is

The movie star, who is surrounded by different controversies, said love is very powerful, and nothing comes close to it

Her post triggered different social media users who noted the error in her spelling and said she needed to go back to school

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has gotten netizens' reactions after she shared how powerful love is.

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife, Judy Austin, shared her take on love. Image credit: @judyaustin1

The second wife of actor Yul Edochie noted that nothing was more powerful than love. In her attempt to spell 'than', she wrote 'then'.

Her fans observed the wrong spelling and tackled her for not focusing on her studies after her first husband, Emmanuel Obasi, allegedly trained her in school.

They also reminded her that peace was more important than getting herself into her colleague's marriage as a second wife.

However, Judy Austin did not respond to the comments on her Instagram page.

Reactions to Judy Austin's post

@teema6487:

"Not entirely true my dear Judy... Being at PEACE with yourself and everyone around u is more powerful than being "in love" with someone else's husband and incurring unnecessary hate and courses from total strangers."

@damsaltgoldwigs:

"When the brain is devoid of intelligence."

@luyatex_concept:

"Love is not enough if you don't have anything to offer."

@nikkiee_jay:

"Obasi sent you go school so that you can make him proud in moments like this but rather you decided to become a town crier ( THAN not THEN)."

@ligerian1:

"Village love is what a villager like you deserves. City love comes with endorsements and peace of mind."

@politladi:

"Judy! When will you learn to bury your head in shame and stop looking for validation online? Nawao."

@de_lovelyqueen:

"Not when it is stolen."

