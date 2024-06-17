Actor Yul Edochie resumed his pastoral work on Sunday, June 16, and he focused on preaching against adultery

The movie star advised men against having private moments with married women and revealed the repercussions

His message got to netizens who wondered about the basis of his statements and some people felt he was referring to men around his first wife May

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has resumed his online church and held a service on Sunday, June 16.

While delivering his sermon on Father's Day, he stated that men who desire to have something with a married woman must ensure she is divorced.

According to the movie star, it is inappropriate for men to sleep with married women because it can lead to spiritual attacks.

Recall that the role interpreter had an affair with his colleague Judy Austin while married to his first wife May Edochie.

According to several allegations, Judy was having issues in her marriage to her previous husband, Emmanuel Obasi. However, she denied still being married to him when she started dating him.

Yul's sermon made many troll him and accuse him of doing what he preaches.

Reactions to Yul Edochie's sermon

Some Instagram users have commented on Yul Edochie's video. See some of the reactions below:

"He’s using style to tell people to stay away from Queen May because they’re not divorced yet. But the werey forgot that he was fornicating with Judy whilst she was still married to Obasi."

"He is talking from experience. Him know wetin his eyes see since Judy came into his life."

"Na Yul Edochie come turn to mumu so."

"Uncle Yul does not want any man close to his wife May. He’s indirectly passing a message."

"Say from someone who took someone's wife from her husband Pastor Ndi Ara."

"Using style to warn potential suitors to stay away from Queen May."

"Maybe he feels somebody is knocking his wife so he’s using it as a topic to preach forgetting he did the same."

Yul Edochie speaks on his pastoral work

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul had ensured that he would not stop being on the lips of his fans as he keeps creating topics that keep them busy.

The actor opened up on the reason he took a break from his ministerial work and pointed out some issues in the country.

Yul said religion would not save us, as he noted that churches were everywhere, but evil persisted.

