There is a new gaming hub announced by Multichoice, which is within the MyDStv App, offering casual games

Shows and sports broadcasts inspire the games introduced, and it is integrated with DStv rewards for subscribers

MultiChoice said that the games are now available and are designed to grow with the shows for subscribers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MultiChoice has introduced a new entertainment for its subscribers with the introduction of DStv Arcade, a new gaming feature inside the MyDStv App.

The game lets subscribers play fun, short games inspired by popular DStv shows and sports broadcasts.

DSTV subscribers to enjoy free gaming Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

One of the main games, Match Challenge, is based on the show Shaka iLembe. It’s a simple match-three puzzle game where players match symbols like spears and drums to score points.

According to MultiChoice, players are spending an average of 41 minutes per session, especially during primetime.

Subscribers to play game for rewards

Multichoice also said that the dedicated gaming hub not only provides entertainment but also integrates with the DStv Rewards system.

MyBroadband reports that, in addition to earning power-ups and in-game loot chests, the reward system allows subscribers to earn entries for prizes, such as BoxOffice movies, package upgrades, and event tickets.

MultiChoice revealed that the game became available last week, with thousands of players logging in and spending an average of 41 minutes per session, with peak play times aligning with primetime viewing on DStv.

The company explained the games:

"The gameplay is easy to pick up but offers depth: match three or more identical tiles, create combos, use special power-ups and unlock new challenges.

"Players can activate gems that clear entire sections of the board, accumulate points and compete for the top spot on the leaderboard.

"As new episodes of the show air, the game evolves as well. Some challenges only become available after new episodes are released, rewarding fans who keep up to date.

DSTV to reward subscribers who play its games Photo credit: LeoPatrizi

Source: Getty Images

DSTV speaks on the new challenge

Shaheed Mohamed, Executive Head of Customer Value Management at MultiChoice South Africa, revealed that Match Challenge, along with the upcoming Warriors’ Run and Mystery Kingdom games, was developed by the DStv Rewards team in partnership with loyalty and gamification studio Red Oxygen.

He also expressed the company's commitment to enhancing customer engagement through innovation.

He highlighted that Arcade represents a fusion of fun, interactivity, and rewarding experiences for subscribers.

““By blending interactive entertainment with our Rewards Programme, we are offering members and fans of the show a fun, engaging and rewarding new way to connect with the content they love.

“Match Challenge, Warriors Run and Mystery Kingdom strike a fun balance between casual gaming and the depth and significance of this powerful story of a king.”

Other games available on the MyDStv app include Teen Titans Go, Crusher, Triple Hoops, Wagon Dash, and Dodge Ball.

Another pay TV launches

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Luft Pay TV has officially entered Nigeria's competitive pay television market with its launch in Lagos.

The company is promising accessible, affordable, and locally relevant entertainment options for Nigerian consumers.

Adebowale said the pay TV service operates on a single bouquet model and released pricing details.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng