Verydarkman has revisited Wunmi's interview with Arise TV, comparing her statements to a press release from the hospital

The critic, who had promised to conduct his own private investigation in pursuit of justice for the late singer, shared the hospital's press release

This release details the treatment Mohbad received before his passing, adding another layer to the ongoing investigation into his death

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has continued his private investigation into the death of Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, aka Mohbad, as promised.

The TikToker has interviewed people close to the late singer, including Primeboy, Dominica, and the driver who took Mohbad to his final show in Ikorodu, sharing their accounts of the last moments they spent with the music star.

In a new video, VDM revisited an interview given by Wunmi, Mohbad’s widow, where she stated that she was informed 20 minutes after arriving at the hospital that Mohbad had passed away.

VDM shares hospital’s press release

In the same video, VDM also shared a press release from the hospital where Mohbad was taken.

According to the hospital’s statement, Mohbad was brought in dead (BID), with no signs of life or pulse upon arrival.

The hospital clarified that it was a case of being brought in dead, distancing themselves from the nurse who administered an injection at Mohbad’s house prior to his hospitalization.

VDM noted that the press release came after a video surfaced showing Mohbad receiving treatment in the hospital, with many claiming it was his last moment alive.

He emphasized that the hospital's statement contradicted Wunmi’s account, suggesting that someone might be manipulating the narrative surrounding Mohbad's death.

VDM questions Wunmi and Adura

VDM also called for an investigation into Wunmi and Adura, Mohbad’s younger brother, as both were with the singer just hours before his death.

He pointed out that Mohbad had sustained an injury when he broke the glass of the Prado jeep that took him to his last show.

However, VDM argued that even if the wound had become contaminated, tetanus would not have caused death within 24 hours.

In the video, the activist posed several questions to Wunmi, asking why she rushed Mohbad to the hospital and asserting that the cut on his hand could not have been the cause of his death.

Recall that the Lagos state coroner inquest had shared it findings about Mohbad. While in court, the magistrate stated what led to the singer's death.

See the video here:

