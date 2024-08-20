Davido: “I Love U Daddy,” DJ Chicken Tenders His Sincere Apology After Insulting OBO in Viral Videos
- After lashing out at Davido in a series of viral videos, DJ Chicken has attempted to reach out to the DMW singer
- Recall that a viral video showed how Davido's security detail chased DJ Chicken after he tried to gain the singer's attention at an event
- DJ Chicken, in a viral outburst, stated that the DMW label was flaunting a fake lifestyle on social media
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Controversial social media personality and TikTok Livestreamer Adedamola Abiodun, better known as DJ Chicken, has sent a message to music star David Adeleke, aka Davido.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that DJ Chicken trended across social media platforms after expressing his displeasure at how Davido's escort treated him at an event.
A video showed how the media personality was chased away after attempting to gain Davido's attention in a dramatic way.
Shortly after the incident, DJ Chicken rushed to TikTok live, where he dragged Davido with a series of clips from the session going viral.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
He accused the Unavailable crooner of flaunting a fake lifestyle on social media while bragging about carrying more grace than the singer.
DJ Chicken apologises to Davido
Amid the reactions that trailed his comment about Davido, DJ Chicken, in a series of posts via his Instastory, tendered apologies to the DMW label chairman.
Referring to Davido as 'daddy,' the disc jockey said he was offended by how the singer's security details treated him.
Trying to gain the singer's attention, DJ Chicken wrote:
"David Adeleke I love you daddy but you offended me yesterday sir. Me too don try Davido mi."
See screenshots of DJ Chicken's Instastory post below:
Legit.ng also recalls reporting that real estate mogul Abu Abel pretended to sip from a drink DJ Chicken offered him during a link-up
DJ Chicken reportedly causes accident on highway
In another entertainment news, DJ Chicken allegedly caused an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
According to a viral post, the controversial star tried to escape after causing the accident.
The social media personality appeared in distress as he engaged in a scuffle with someone at the scene.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng