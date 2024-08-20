After lashing out at Davido in a series of viral videos, DJ Chicken has attempted to reach out to the DMW singer

Recall that a viral video showed how Davido's security detail chased DJ Chicken after he tried to gain the singer's attention at an event

DJ Chicken, in a viral outburst, stated that the DMW label was flaunting a fake lifestyle on social media

Controversial social media personality and TikTok Livestreamer Adedamola Abiodun, better known as DJ Chicken, has sent a message to music star David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that DJ Chicken trended across social media platforms after expressing his displeasure at how Davido's escort treated him at an event.

A video showed how the media personality was chased away after attempting to gain Davido's attention in a dramatic way.

Shortly after the incident, DJ Chicken rushed to TikTok live, where he dragged Davido with a series of clips from the session going viral.

He accused the Unavailable crooner of flaunting a fake lifestyle on social media while bragging about carrying more grace than the singer.

DJ Chicken apologises to Davido

Amid the reactions that trailed his comment about Davido, DJ Chicken, in a series of posts via his Instastory, tendered apologies to the DMW label chairman.

Referring to Davido as 'daddy,' the disc jockey said he was offended by how the singer's security details treated him.

Trying to gain the singer's attention, DJ Chicken wrote:

"David Adeleke I love you daddy but you offended me yesterday sir. Me too don try Davido mi."

DJ Chicken reportedly causes accident on highway

In another entertainment news, DJ Chicken allegedly caused an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to a viral post, the controversial star tried to escape after causing the accident.

The social media personality appeared in distress as he engaged in a scuffle with someone at the scene.

