Nigerian singer Davido dropped an exciting update about his billionaire Adedeji Adeleke following his recent generosity

Recall that Adedeji Adeleke trended on Sunday, August 18, after he donated 1 billion naira to a church in honour of his late mother

The Afrobeats musician, reacting to the buzz on social media, mentioned ways to get his father into donating handsomely

Nigerian Davido Adeleke has revealed an interesting aspect of his dad, Adedeji Adeleke's generosity.

In a previous report, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, the father of the famed artist, contributed N1 billion to the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in memory of his late mother, Nnena Esther Adeleke.

Davido reacted to his father's 1 billion naira donation. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Adeleke made the donation to the Centenary Endowment Fund on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at the church's headquarters in Lagos on behalf of his deceased mother.

Popular social media blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video from the church event, expressing gratitude to the business mogul for his generous contribution.

He wrote:

"I wrote it earlier today that hmmmmmmmm, as Davido papa don go this church so, the offering he will give in this church will be FAT and here it is. He gave ₦1,000,000,000 out. God bless every giver out there. Wow!"

Reacting to the post, the Afrobeats star disclosed that church and education were the two ways he got his dad to donate money.

He wrote:

"Anything Church or education no worry u don cash out."

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Davido addressed dad's N1bn church donation. Credi: @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Netizens who came across Davido reacted with laughing and heart emojis to express their admiration towards him and his father.

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

Source: Legit.ng