Davido was recently spotted in an exchange with a troll over his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state

The troll had raised a question about how Ademola became a governor in Osun by claiming to be Muslim but was recently spotted dancing at a church in Lagos

Davido's response to the troll saw several netizens picking sides between the DMW label boss and the troll

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, was recently involved in a heated exchange with a troll on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, his father Adedeji Adeleke, and his uncle Ademola Adekele, among other family members, were spotted at a church in Lagos over the weekend.

Among the numerous videos that emerged online from the event, a clip of the Osun state governor dancing in church triggered mixed reactions.

A troll who reshared the video queried how Ademola had claimed to be a Muslim to become the governor of Osun state.

"May God forgive all of us who sold Adeleke to Osun as a Muslim because WT," the troll wrote.

Davido replies troll

In a now-deleted tweet, the DMW boss clapped back, revealing that the troll had been in his DM for three years, begging for a job and money.

Davido ordered the troll to stop bashing him and his family members.

In the singer's words:

"Brother stu u we're in my DMs for 3 years begging for job and money... Soon as u didn't ur way.. gov position is not ur birth right; ur constantly here bashing me and my family. Stop it.

See a screenshot of Davido's tweet, including his chat with the troll, below:

What people are saying about Davido's tweet

Read the comments below:

pweettyinpink

"Disrespect Davido no p, but the minute you mention his uncle just know izzzz going."

ee_gift:

"You can’t be in someone’s DM begging for favors and be publicly shaming the same person. Even if you don’t have shame, atleast have self worth."

9jawoman

"This clapback is very demure, so cutesy and demuresy, I loveet!"

pearlbeni:

"Why are humans like this, immediately they don’t get what they want they come out bashing you."

