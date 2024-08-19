DJ Chicken, in a live TikTok video that has gone viral, was seen launching a verbal attack at music star Davido

This was after DJ Chicken had attempted to meet with the DMW label boss at an event but was received in an unpleasant way

DJ Chicken, in the viral video, also spoke highly about Abu Abel while showing off gifts from the real estate mogul

Controversial social media personality and TikTok Livestreamer Adedamola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, recently voiced his displeasure at how David Adeleke Davido's escort treated him at an event.

DJ Chicken, who was beaten by his apprentice, attempted to get Davido attention at an event but was chased away by the music star's escort, preventing him from creating a scene at an event.

DJ Chicken slams Davido after their meeting. Credit: @djchicken_kukuruku @davido

Watch the video of DJ Chicken trying to get Davido's attention below:

DJ Chicken slams Davido

Following the embarrassing treatment he received, DJ Chicken, who is famous on TikTok, took to the platform for a live session to drag Davido.

Launching verbal attacks, including curses on the Unavailable crooner, Chicken bragged about being more famous than Davido.

"Davido doesn’t even possess the kind of grace I possess, you are an unfortunate person," Chicken said in a live stream.

Amid his outburst against Davido, Chicken applauded real estate mogul Abu Abel as he showed off the bundles of cash the latter gave him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Abu Abel trended after he pretended to sip from a drink Chicken offered him at an event.

Watch video as DJ Chicken lashes out at Davido, hails Abu Abel

In another video, Chicken accused Davido of living a fake life. Watch clips below:

People react as DJ Chicken blasts Davido

Read the comments below:

cruiz_great:

"U get luck Lati no dey there."

____mulfar:

"Another beautiful beating loading."

rich_of_pain1:

"Why una dey call this guy 001 nah like 009 for me oo."

oladaniel_:

"E pain weyrey."

olaseniayomide_:

"Imade go buy chicken as pet."

