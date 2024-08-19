Nearly a year after their major fallout that saw Abu Abel and his boys attack and assault TikTok star DJ Chicken, a new video of them hanging out together trends

A recent video of Adedamola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken and famous Lagos big boy and real estate mogul Abu Abel has sparked mixed reactions online.

Both men share a not-too-good history, and the recent video of them hanging out together stirred a few raised eyebrows.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Abu Abel and his boys attacked and assaulted DJ Chicken over a year ago in Lagos for making some comments about the real estate mogul, which he didn't like.

After the video of Abu Abel attacking him went viral, DJ Chicken became more famous. He has grown and become quite a force within the digital space.

Abu Abel avoids DJ Chicken's drink

The recent exchange between both men has sparked massive reactions online. A video of Abu Abel and DJ Chicken hanging out together and sharing a drink got netizens talking.

However, something Abu Abel did after Chicken drank from a cup and passed the drink to him stirred more reactions.

In the viral clip, Abu Abel holds the drink close to his mouth and pretends to take a sip before placing it back on the table.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Abu Abel's exchange with Chicken

Here are some of the comments that viral clip stirred online:

@nickiegoldee:

"Wait.. you guys are still awake?"

@fendy_maine_:

"No worry presidential na street and he sabi relate well well."

@_berrywhiteofficial:

"Ibukun ni fun omo odo na tofi ogbon se."

@4pf4lyf:

"But Atleast he honoured him by taking the drink."

@vicorsh1:

"Very Demure, Very Avoiding DJ Chicken."

@hassanstarbg:

"Make He no Kpaiiiiiiii him and shout one more one more one more‼️"

@_tymz10:

"Who noticed that abu Abel signal with his eye."

@ijayy_x:

"This boy really well Abi na Akpi category?"

