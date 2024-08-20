Nollywood actor Charles Okocha recently scolded his son, Sean, over his treatment of his sister, Mercy

In a video making the rounds, the movie star was seen sternly reminding his son that his sister was his senior

Charles Okocha’s speech and his son’s countenance were met with interesting reactions from fans

Nigerian actor Charles Okocha has sternly warned his son, Sean, to respect his sister, Mercy, because she is older.

In the video that was posted on the movie star’s official Instagram page, he was seen lambasting his son for not respecting his sister.

Fans react as Charles Okocha scolds his son over the treatment of his sister. Photos: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, Mercy will always be older than Sean, no matter what he does. He added that perhaps in another world, his son could be the older sibling, but that was not the present situation, and he needed to respect her.

Okocha said:

“She’s your senior sister, whether you like it or not. All these ones wey you dey do, you wish you are the senior but you are not. Maybe in your next world, because he go con dey act like senior where the senior sister dey, who does that? She’s your senior sister if you like it or not, you can’t change that. Maybe in my next world, na you go first come.”

See the funny video below:

Fans react as Charles Okocha scolds son

Charles Okocha’s discussion with his children soon went viral on social media, and it drew a series of hilarious comments from fans. Some of them shared their own experiences. Read their comments below:

prince_afunwa_:

“Charles has raised the bay there's no way these children will forget him in the old age 😂 phenomenal family ❤️.”

Bet_herbalsecret:

“I love how he is so involved in his kids lives. Very intentional man.”

Mimianocutemum_02:

“They’re are like, this our papa wahala too much 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 God bless them 🙏.”

Rythas_rebrand:

“This is my younger brother and sister… that boy will be telling his senior sister “thank your God I did not senior you” 😂😂 My sister will say “Thank God too, cos God knows why I came before you”.”

Chiomaaa.b:

“His kids are so beautiful and well-groomed 😍, Igbo men don’t play with their kids, you can always tell 😍.”

Ladyjasminec:

“I know that feeling boy.”

adesope_shopsydoo:

“😂😂😂😂😂 after he kissed princess, he look the prince up and down 🙆🏿‍♂️😂😂😂 boys Dey suffer ooooo.”

justcallme_kaffy:

“This is first son doings 😂my son is always walking around the house as if he is the one feeding everyone.”

Edessiiri:

“Boys Dey suffer sha, see how he is loving the daughter 😍.”

Chineduokeleke100:

“Father don't joke with their girls o. Boys will be fine. Heaven made it so.”

Charles Okocha reacts after Portable called him out

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Charles Okocha took to his social media page to flaunt wads of naira notes after Portable had called him out.

In the new video, Charles was seen eating and looking unbothered while bundles of naira notes were spotted on the table.

At the time, Charles had yet to respond to any of Portable's allegations, especially that of a N20m debt.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng