A clip from Pastor Abel Damina speaking about the tithe and why he started speaking against it has spurred reactions online.

Damina, who made headlines for tackling his colleague Pastor Jerry Eze over the miracles at his recent UK prayer conference, also addressed the issue of tithing.

Recall that Pastor Jerry wept after a young girl received healing at his prayer conference in the UK.

Jesus didn't pay tithe - Pastor Abel Damina speaks

In a chat on Nedu's HonestBunch podcast, Damina who revealed he used to be among clerics who used to encourage Christians to pay tithes, however, stated that he is now against him.

Damina stated that Jesus didn't pay or receive tithe from anyone in the bible. The cleric, who claimed several of his colleagues were copying his template, also spoke against the idea of pastors resigning their jobs because they were called to ministry.

"Why are you asking for tithe, if you look at the book of Act, nobody paid tithe to anybody, Jesus didn't pay tithe, Jesus didn't receive tithe, the disciples of Jesus have professions, all this idea that because God has called you you must resign your job I don't know where that idea is coming from, some of these pastors are using my template," he said.

Watch video of Pastor Abel Damina speaking against tithing below:

Bovi, others react to Pastor Abel Damina's comment

Bovi, others react to Pastor Abel Damina's comment

