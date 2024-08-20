VeryDarkMan has thrown his weight behind Pastor Abel Damina's comment about tithing

The controversial critic in a viral video also responded to Christians berating Damina

VDM noted that Damina was an anointed pastor who knew the truth about his colleagues and their stand on tithing

Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has joined other Nigerians in reacting to Pastor Abel Damina's comment about tithing among Christians.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that while speaking on a podcast, Damina recalled how he used to encourage Christians to pay tithes.

VDM reveals he might attend Abel Damina's church. Credit: @verydarkblackman @neduofficial

Source: Instagram

The cleric, however, stated that he had stopped doing so as it was a means of siphoning money off church members by pastors.

Damina cited how Jesus didn't pay or receive tithe in the Bible to back up his opinion.

VDM reacts to Pastor Abel Damina's video

Amid the mixed reactions that have trailed Damina's comment, including from Christians, VDM has defended the cleric.

Sharing a couple of tweets of some Christians criticising Damina, VDM stated that the cleric is an anointed man of God who knew the truth about his colleagues.

VDM, who hinted that he might consider attending Damina's church, said he would ensure his children don't put their money in church.

"My children wouldn't put one naira in church; we create an altar, burn the cow or goat, and everything we go up," he said.

Watch the video of VDM supporting Pastor Abel Damina below:

Recall that Damina, on the same podcast, had described Pastor Jerry Eze's miracles as pre-planned.

What people are saying about VDM's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

EzeorjikaDarli:

"Japan is a proof that development and progress doesn't require religion."

PreciousSegun:

"Shebi dem dey buy diesel and other things for Abraham time?"

stevklen:

"Who knows it might be because of the wrong doings in the church that has made Nigerians suffering right now. I think God is not happy with us. I think we're suffering the sins of our popular men of God. they all should save us and start asking God for forgiveness."

@IOnwuemenyi

"Pastors are meant to give us."

Bigflexx:

"Omo hungry dey oo who go believe say since morning man never chop."

Pics of Abel Damina on Nedu's podcast trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Abel trended after he was unveiled as a guest on Nedu's podcast.

The post came after a video of the cleric berating his colleague Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin trended.

Pictures of the cleric with Nedu and his co-host stirred reactions on social media.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng