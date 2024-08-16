Pastor Abel Damina has been unveiled as the latest guest to appear on Nedu's podcast

This comes barely hours after a video of the cleric berating his colleague Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin trended

Pictures of the cleric with Nedu and his co-host have stirred reactions on social media

Abel Damina, pastor and founder of Abel Damina Ministries and Power City International, has been revealed as the next prominent figure to appear on the controversial podcast HonestBunch, hosted by media personality Nedu.

Pictures of the cleric with Nedu and other co-hosts emerged on social media on Friday, August 16, stirring anticipation about what Damina would be speaking about.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Damina made headlines after he threw his weight behind VeryDarkMan while berating his colleague Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Damina voiced against Jeremiah's miracle products, which recently sparked controversy online.

What people are saying as Abel Damina appears on Nedu's podcast

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the pictures, read them below:

MarkLander9993:

"I will be there no matter what."

CounsellorSunny:

"This one na wahala ooo."

psypha_emcee:

"Is he really a p@stor?

Tonia:

"Hope he is not going to say what he will remember tomorrow and feel bad."

Dongobenjiz:

"Omo the table don scatter finally."

Mongor12:

"Waha waha waha wahala."

JayD7546:

"What happened to Able Damina, what is he actually chasing?"

chuks_ea:

"One thing I give the crew of Honest Bunch Podcast kudos for is that apart from the versatility in terms of topics of the show, they know how to get the most controversial people immediately while they’re trending. I will certainly watch."

Iamemmyspecial_:

"I trust him to cook accordingly Nigeria is not a zoo."

josephsegun2020:

"Ahhhhh una wan spoil everything o."

Prophet Fufeyin replies VDM with testimony videos

Legit.ng recalls reporting that prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin reacted to the viral experiment Verydarkman did on his miracle water products.

The activist buzzed the net on August 8 with a video of him testing the clergyman's newly launched healing products on a community of physically challenged.

Afterwards, Jeremiah Omoto shared a video of his church members giving several testimonies about his business.

