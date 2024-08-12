Videos from Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD UK conference are trending on Nigerian social media space

A viral clip showed the moment a young girl in a wheelchair was healed, leaving the cleric emotional

Pastor Jerry Eze's miracle in the UK comes amid Verydarkman's ongoing drama with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin over his miracle products

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nigerian cleric Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International is trending on social media over videos from his “New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration” (NSPPD) conference in Twickenham Stadium, UK.

Eze, who was recently rated the richest content creator in Nigeria, couldn't hold back the tears at the prayer ground after a young girl, confined to a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, was healed and walked for the first time.

Video from Pastor Jerry Eze's NSSPD UK Conference. Credit: @jerryeze

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, the girl was spotted walking with her mother and family members amid uproar from worshippers at the prayer conference.

Pastor Eze, who was emotional by the miracle, was seen weeping in amazement at God's power.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch video from Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer conference in the UK below:

Watch more extended video here.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Jerry Eze berated parents who watch BBNaija show with their kids.

People react to video from Pastor Jerry Eze's UK conference

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

samsmooth_:

"A miracle will happen and people will be getting upset. Heal your souls."

harbhiodun_jp:

"Una sha wan cast all this pastor finish."

tkinzystar

"This ain’t no acting. God Is real!!!!"

blessed_mikky:

"This is original , he no Dey touch person he go give prayer point pray urself out . Na why I like him."

ebuka_lavish01

"If I leave catholic make I bend."

kingkopay

"I believe in miracles, I believe in Jesus."

heismichu

"God is using pastor Jerry in a mighty way… what God cannot do does not exist."

peterchinonsod:

"Unbelievers go think say na arranging."

Pastor Jerry Eze says he is at war

In a previous report, Pastor Jerry Eze sent people into overdrive with some comments he shared online.

The famous televangelist shared comments about the travails of being a cleric.

He also spoke about dealing with lies spread about him and his flock by other clergies.

Source: Legit.ng