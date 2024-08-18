Pastor Abel Damina has criticised his colleague Jerry Eze over the miracles recorded during his NSPPD conference in the UK

He noted that Jerry was very far from him in ministry and he used the avenue to state that tithes should not be encouraged in churches

According to the cleric, the popular term What God Cannot Do Does Not Exit is not the truth and he added that he believes in miracles

Pastor Abel Damina has tackled his colleague Pastor Jerry Eze over the miracles he recorded at his New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) conference in the United Kingdom recently.

Pastor Abel Damina tackles Jerry Eze over his miracles. Image credit: @realjerryeze, @honestbunchpodcast

Source: Instagram

He stated that he did not believe the miracles were real because the crutches he saw were all new and the same brand.

According to the founder of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI), the miracles were arranged. He noted that contrary to claims that he was jealous of Eze, he is not and he is far above him.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch podcast, the cleric said that the book of Acts in the Bible did not say Jesus paid tithe. He added that pastor demands tithe from their members to enrich themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Damina also tackled Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries, noting that when he became born again, David was still in the Celestial Church of Christ.

Watch Abel Damina's video below:

Abel Damina gets mixed reactions

Several netizens have shared their on Abel's video. See some of the comments below:

@greatness__ehi:

"But why will he honor such an invitation…. This is a shame o."

@trippy_havana:

"It’s not how fast you start but how well you end up. I only see jealousy."

@_sharon_____x:

"Pastor in a podcast. NSPPD FOR LIFE."

@_sharon_____x:

"Em members don run go NSPPD Pastor Jerry steady giving them sleepless night. What God cannot do doesn’t exist. 7am tomorrow we go again Deal with it."

@perkinxin:

"Nedu na this your podcast to start Nigerian civil war II."

@varietiesbybennie_groceries:

"I can not understand how and why a man of this age would bring himself so low to do this. All I see and hear is jealousy, envy, and hate amongst other things."

Abel Damina goes on Nedu's post

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Abel had been unveiled as the latest guest to appear on Nedu's podcast.

This came barely hours after a video of the cleric berating his colleague Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin trended.

Pictures of the cleric with Nedu and his co-host have stirred reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng