Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, has continued to wow many with how she was able to lose so much weight in a relatively short time

In a video making the rounds, an interviewer asked the singer how she was able to manage with all the lovely food around her

To that, Teni explained that she was able to focus on her weight loss because her goals are more important than her cravings

Top Nigerian singer, Teni, has remained in the news over her drastic weight loss that left many inspired and in awe.

The formerly plus sized singer became more of a social media sensation after new snaps of her made the rounds and fans could see just how much weight she had lost.

Teni speaks on weight loss and how food did not distract her from the goal. Photos: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

In a new video now making the rounds, the Billionaire crooner was seen being asked by an interviewer how she managed to stay dedicated and say no to food when there are meals like amala, jollof rice and more, especially at most parties.

In response to that, Teni noted that losing weight was just what she wanted and it was her goal.

Not stopping there, the singer dropped an important nugget when she said:

“My goals are more important than my cravings”.

See the video below:

Recall that Teni had stated earlier on social media that she had lost 75 pounds without doing surgery.

Fans react as Teni says her goal of losing weight was more important than her cravings for food

The video of Teni speaking with the interviewer soon trended online and it moved a lot of fans going by their reactions to it. Read some of their comments below:

tonwegift

Wetin concern me with goals? When I dey see yam and egg

adorably_slim

Abegooo, my cravings are really important we’ll face the goals after satisfying the cravings

official.ivy_yandel

How can I see Jollof rice or bread and be talking about goals. God please help me

iampeppi_

Goals ke? Jollof rice is the goal o, with correct peppered chicken or turkey, and Fanta, don’t forget Fanta

teefheemie

Aunty remove cloth first I want check something

orieoma_

I’ll be holding on tightly to this ☺️

idkchris__

E no easy to lose weight sha

debbybold

Make I use this one hold body …. My goals is more important than my cravings

Teni likens herself to Shakira as she whines her new small waist in video

Teni has continued to show off her new trim stature on social media to the joy of fans.

The formerly plus-sized singer recently lost a lot of weight and she showed off her small waist online.

Taking to her official social media page via her Instagram stories, Teni shared a video of herself whining her waist.

Teni also likened herself to Colombian singer, Shakira, as she continued to feel herself.

Source: Legit.ng