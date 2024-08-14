Aside from being a talented actress, Patience Ozokwo is known for her motherly vibes and does not fail to show it

She had not seen her granddaughter in the past year and she was excited when she showed up on her movie set

In a video, she stated that she missed her and she introduced her granddaughter to other people around

Actress Patience Ozokwo could not contain her excitement as her granddaughter paid her a visit on her movie set.

Patience Ozokwo showed happiness after she saw her grandchild. Image credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

The young lady was excited to see the veteran movie star and she asked how she was doing. Patience noted that her grandchild was so big and she did not see her last year (2023).

She thanked the child's mother for caring for her and introduced her to other people around her.

Excitedly, she asked one of the men around what he would do if he were in her shoes. He responded that it was a thing of joy to see her grandchild after one year.

Fans of the role interpreter rejoiced with her as they commented on her Instagram page.

Watch the video in the link.

Reactions to Patience Ozokwor's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the Nollywood actress' video below:

@egekeonyejoy_official:

"The Joy of every grandma. A proud grandma chai" This is my granddaughter" You could feel the joy in her voice."

@rexkingsleyok:

"Oh, this made me so happy. May God continue to bring joy your way mama."

@ubynatural:

"See me smiling oh. A good grandma is priceless."

@akewi.poetry:

"This is beautiful."

@honeyojukwu:

"She still sounds like she does in the movies! A natural love."

@cherish.babe.7967:

"Aawww I can imagine how it feels when u see a friend or relative after years."

@aboyelectricals:

"Her granddaughter's growth surprised her."

@mmacalabar_intimate_scents:

"So beautiful. Same dentition."

Patience Ozokwor marks daughter's wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Patience took to social media to pen down a heartfelt message to celebrate her daughter.

Mama G shared beautiful photos of her daughter with her husband and revealed that it had been 13 years since her daughter went into her matrimonial home.

She further reminisced on how the couple’s life was an example of God’s faithfulness and prayed for them to be happy.

Source: Legit.ng