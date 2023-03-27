Seasoned actress, Patience Ozokwor, known popularly as Mama G, took to social media to pen down a heartfelt message to celebrate her daughter

Mama G shared beautiful photos of her daughter with her husband and revealed that it had been 13 years since her daughter went into her matrimonial home

She further reminisced on how the couple’s life was an example of God’s faithfulness and prayed for them to be happy

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has honoured her daughter as she celebrated her 13th wedding anniversary on Monday, March 27.

The mother of four posted loving images of her daughter and son-in-law on her Instagram page, including a flashback from their wedding day and a more current photo of the blissful pair.

Patience expressed her happiness and thanked God for allowing her daughter to marry a lovely man.

Nollywood star Patience Ozokwor celebrates her daughter's 13 years wedding anniversary Credit: @patienceozokwor

She further reminisced on how the couple’s life exemplified God’s faithfulness and prayed for their home to be filled with happiness.

"Happy wedding anniversary, my precious ones, she wrote. 13 years now since I handed my most precious gift to you, and I am so glad she chose you. You both are a joy and an example of God’s faithfulness. Love and prayers for you always. #MamaGLovers."

Fans join to celebrate Mama G’s children

mwangi_noni:

"If you love your life don't mess with Mama G's daughter. o."

otienoviviane:

"Who would mess with Mama Gs daughter anyway? Happy anniversary to them."

nmanwacj01:

"Ezigbote Ogo anyi! I see u Ngozi Chukwu na ahu isi ike diri ezi na ulo gi ngbe nile❤️Ezigbo Nwoke oma. We love d way u love our Mama G.❤️"

chisomuduagha:

"Happy Anniversary fam❤️ forever to go."

nwadialiebere:

"Happy Anniversary gorgeous couple ,more of God blessings. "

ucheogbodo:

"Your always smiling baby .. happy Anniversary to them.❤️"

