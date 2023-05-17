Popular Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo is filled with appreciation as she celebrates her daughter-in-law’s birthday on May 17, 2023.

The seasoned star took to social media to alert the public on how blessed she was to have such an amazing woman as her son’s wife.

Patience Ozokwor celebrates daughter in-law Credit: @patienceozokwo

Sharing adorable pictures of both of them, she showered love and praises on her to mark her special day.

In Mama G's caption, she noted:

"Happy birthday to my dear daughter, @goldentreatskitchen. I love your strength and tenacity. I love how you love my family intentionally. You are everything I asked God for in a daughter-in-law and so much more. I am grateful to God for you."

Internet users join Mama G to celebrate her daughter-in-law

suzan.gabriel.58:

"Look So adorable together❤️."

gloziegal:

"Birthday blessings to her."

barbaraakerkpev:

"Hah, mama you know dey show am pepper."

kadewereelisha:

"Happy birthday to your queen. How old is she now?"

xaintsigi:

"Happy Birthday mummy baby wish you all long life in good health bigger you I pray..."

anthonia_iyamu:

"Happy blessed birthday to you beautiful queen, I wish you long life,prosperity and I wish you all the best on this your special day ."

