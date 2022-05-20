Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo and her beautiful look-alike daughter Chi light up Instagram anytime their joint photo surfaces online

The veteran movie star is very proud of her daughter and uses every opportunity to show her off on her page

From indications, Ozokwo and her younger twin share a beautiful bond and they give off major best friend goals

Popular Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, is one of the most loved screen stars of all time. Mama G as she is fondly called, despite the mean roles she plays in movies, still exudes her soft sides.

In the past couple of months, the actress has shown off one of her children, a daughter who shares a striking resemblance with her.

Patience Ozokwo and daughter give off bestie vibes Photo credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Most of the captions have shown that Mama G and Chi share a special bond and interact on a deeper level beyond just looking alike.

Legit.ng put together a list of photos of Ozokwo and her daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Breakfast and vibes

The actress spends time with her daughter at every opportunity and she makes it a point to share their moments on social media.

Every time Mama G posts a photo, the striking resemblance she shares with her daughter captivates everyone.

Just like besties, Patience and Chi shared breakfast in the photo below.

2. Beautiful memories

Looks like the veteran actress is just having time to live life on her terms and who better to do it with than her younger twin.

For every moment, the actress shares photos as a form of documentation on her page. As expected, her fans and colleagues gushed over the picture.

3. Bestie goals

Patience and her beautiful girl gave Nigerians an 'aww' moment with the caption of this beautiful photo.

Beyond hanging out and having fun, the actress' daughter shows up when it matters to support her mum.

Bestie goals on a 100!!

4. Mummy's girl

As expected, Chi is a mummy's girl, hence the beautiful and adorable bond that they share.

Every photo of them exudes joy as they are always smiling, laughing, or holding each other in a warm embrace.

The love that Mama G and her mini G share is a beautiful one.

Patience Ozokwo shares beautiful photos with look-alike daughter

Much loved veteran actress Patience Ozokwo shared beautiful photos of herself and her look-alike daughter on her Instagram page.

The mother and daughter duo shared a lovely meal at breakfast and from all indications, they enjoyed each other's company.

Patience playfully noted in her caption that the spread in front of her in the photos is the kind of breakfast she wants to keep eating.

Source: Legit.ng